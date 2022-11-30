A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CAMERON COLES, 22, of Hillcrest View, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on High Street, Blackwood, on August 9.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER PACKWOOD, 41, of Bryn Terrace, Brynithel, Abertillery, was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months, after he admitted driving while disqualified on Treherbert Road, Cwmbran, on June 27.

He was made the subject of a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to complete a 21-day “Thinking Skills” programme and ordered to pay £272 in costs and a surcharge.

RHYS BRIDGEMAN, 25, of Maes Morgan, Nantybwch, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEVI TAYLOR, 21, of St Cenydd Road, Trecenydd, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance at Cefn Golau, Tredegar, on June 10.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CLARE LOUISE SEABOURNE, 31, of Oaksford, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LUKE SUMMERS, 28, of Gurnos Road, Gurnos, Merthyr Tydfil, was jailed for eight weeks after he admitted possession of cannabis on George Street, Blaenavon, on December 27, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

TASLEEM ABBAS, 34, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £574 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving when he was in such a position that he could not have full view of the road and traffic ahead and driving while not wearing a seat belt on the A48 at the Coldra on May 12.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

MUSTAPHA DAHIR, 45, of Clearwell Court, Bassaleg, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on High Street, Caerleon, on May 20.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANITA ELIZABETH HILL, 51, of Park View, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LOREN REBECCA MOON, 31, of Gurnos Estate, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

KYLE MOREMON, 36, of Navigation Street, Trethomas, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Standard Street on June 17.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANA MURPHY, 50, of Adeline Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on June 26.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.