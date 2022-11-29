Celebrity doctor Dr Hilary Jones has warned people to take action over a virus killing 11,000 people a year.

Dr Hilary is urging people to get a flu jab, as well as answering people’s most asked questions about vaccines.

He said: ““The winter vaccines campaign is really important because if we look at Covid and the flu now, we are expecting another peak after Christmas as people mingle more indoors. If you have it now, you are more likely to spread it to other people. Immunity wanes after the first vaccination for Covid.

“Australia has had a bad winter for flu, and we expect to see that reflected in our winter over here, now that all of our immunity is lower following Covid restrictions.

“This could be an awful winter, we have seen such high levels in the Southern hemisphere of flu, and Covid is back around a lot again. Exposure to both would be bad news for lots of people,” he stresses. “We know it is safe, so it makes sense to have it done. I have had it done.”

And it is just as important for young people to get the flu jab, Dr Jones said.

The NHS vaccine programme offers free flu jabs to those deemed generally at higher risk of getting seriously unwell from the virus – including anyone aged 50 and over, as well as people with certain health conditions, their carers, and pregnant women.

However, even if you’re not eligible for a free jab, you can still pay to have one – often very easily at high-street pharmacies too.

“If you are in your 20s or 30s, the flu jab is not free, but you can get the vaccine privately and it is sensible to do that,” he said.

To find out more about booking your flu jab, visit the NHS website here.