FOOD-lovers in Wales have a reason to cheer - Welsh leeks have been being awarded protected status just like Cornish clotted cream and Cheddar cheese.

The humble vegetable is the national emblem for Wales as proud families pin it to their clothes to celebrate St David's Day.

And the hardy leek can be grown in wet and cold conditions before making it to the dining table.

The patriotic Welsh veg has now been given protected status after an application was made under the Protected Geographical Indication scheme.

The scheme is the British version of the EU protected status - and protects other foods such as Jersey Royal Potatoes and Melton Mowbray Pork Pies.

It has becomes the third Welsh product to achieve the highly sought-after status after Gower Salt Marsh Lamb and Cambrian Mountains Lamb.

The products will now boast the UK GI logo on the packaging to promote the heritage and culture of Wales.

The application for Welsh Leeks PGI status was led by food suppliers Puffin Produce based in Pembrokeshire.

Huw Thomas, Puffin Produce CEO, said: "The leek is an iconic emblem of Wales - we are incredibly proud to be able to grow Welsh Leeks and the GI status is hugely important to promote the quality and heritage behind this majestic crop."

The link to Wales has also been immortalised in the Shakespeare play Henry V when he tells Welsh captain Fluellen he is wearing a leek “for I am Welsh, you know, good countryman.”

Families in Wales often wear the symbols of the vegetables on March 1 to celebrate the patron saint - and also at international sports matches.

Soldiers from the Welsh Guards Regiment also wear leeks in their helmets on St David’s Day.

Welsh Leeks are grown and harvested in Wales and are a product of several hybrid varieties, rather than one specific variety.

The veg has its own specific characteristics including the predominant long distinctive dark green flag which makes up over 40 per cent of the overall length.

Welsh Leeks are normally planted from late February through to May and harvested from August through until April or May.

Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths said: "This is great news today and I congratulate all those involved in gaining this prestigious award for Welsh Leeks.

"Leeks are a historic symbol of Wales, known across the world, and I’m very pleased to see this product gain the recognition and prestige it deserves."

