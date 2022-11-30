A PAEDOPHILE has been jailed after he downloaded child sex abuse images and extreme pornography.

Ryan Norman, 45, from Ebbw Vale, was caught with more than 200 indecent images of children, Newport Crown Court heard.

Gwent Police have refused to release the defendant's custody photograph.

Officers raided his home earlier this year where the images were found on electronic devices, prosecutor Marian Lewis said.

Norman, of Cendl Crescent, Rassau, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of indecent images of children.

There were 77 category A images, depicting the most serious type of abuse, 66 category B images and 76 category C images.

The defendant also admitted possession of an extreme pornographic image portraying an act likely to result in serious injury to person's private parts.

The offences took place between August 2013 and January 2022.

The court was asked to take into consideration the defendant's early guilty pleas.

Judge Daniel Williams jailed Norman for 12 months.

The defendant must register as a sex offender for the next 10 years and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for the same period.

Norman will have to pay a £122 victim surcharge following his release from prison.

The court made a deprivation order in regard to a mobile phone, iPhone, HP laptop and USB sticks.