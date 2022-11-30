A man in Cwmbran is celebrating his 100th birthday.

Richard Nash who was born on November 29, 1922 in New Tredegar to a mining family, woke up yesterday morning to an abundance of birthday cards and wishes.

Mr Nash, a former Labour councillor, received a personalised letter from Mark Drakeford, leader of the Welsh Labour party.

Mr Nash's personalised letter from Mark Drakeford. Picture: Sandra Prail (Image: Sandra Prail)

Among the long list of birthday wishes was a letter from St Dingat’s Church in New Tredegar where Mr Nash and Ruby, his late wife, got married.

His daughter Sandra Prail said: “It’s an amazing achievement, he’s as bright as a button and he remembered everyone who sent him cards or wished him well.

Mr Nash surrounded by his birthday cards. Picture: Sandra Prail (Image: Sandra Prail)

“My dad is as cheerful as you imagine and he’s cracking jokes.

“He said I’ve done four lots of 25s.

“He is very much a Labour man who is defined by his socialist beliefs.

“Ruth Jones, MP for Newport West came and saw him yesterday.”

Mr Nash with MP Ruth Jones and his daughter Sandra Prail. Picture: Sandra Prail (Image: Sandra Prail)

Mr Nash’s family and friends celebrated his 100th birthday with a party at the Thomas Gabrielle EMI Residential Home in Old Cwmbran.

Mr Nash, a father to four, moved into the home earlier this year in March.

The former labour council left school at 14 and worked at Elliot Colliery as a carpenter to help his family financially.

Ms Prail said: “He is from a very poor background; he left school at 14 because otherwise his family would have lost the house.

“He left Elliot in 1966 when it closed and became a civil defence instructor.

Birthday smiles from the birthday boy (Image: Sandra Prail)

“He was a union representative, a councillor in Bargoed and was a rescuer at the Aberfan Disaster.

“He has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.”