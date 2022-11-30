A man in Cwmbran is celebrating his 100th birthday.

Richard Nash who was born on November 29, 1922 in New Tredegar to a mining family, woke up yesterday morning to an abundance of birthday cards and wishes.

Mr Nash, a former Labour councillor, received a personalised letter from Mark Drakeford, leader of the Welsh Labour party.

South Wales Argus: Mr Nash's personalised letter from Mark Drakeford. Picture: Sandra PrailMr Nash's personalised letter from Mark Drakeford. Picture: Sandra Prail (Image: Sandra Prail)

Among the long list of birthday wishes was a letter from St Dingat’s Church in New Tredegar where Mr Nash and Ruby, his late wife, got married.

His daughter Sandra Prail said: “It’s an amazing achievement, he’s as bright as a button and he remembered everyone who sent him cards or wished him well.

South Wales Argus: Mr Nash surrounded by his birthday cards. Picture: Sandra PrailMr Nash surrounded by his birthday cards. Picture: Sandra Prail (Image: Sandra Prail)

“My dad is as cheerful as you imagine and he’s cracking jokes.

“He said I’ve done four lots of 25s.

“He is very much a Labour man who is defined by his socialist beliefs.

“Ruth Jones, MP for Newport West came and saw him yesterday.”

South Wales Argus: Mr Nash with MP Ruth Jones and his daughter Sandra Prail. Picture: Sandra PrailMr Nash with MP Ruth Jones and his daughter Sandra Prail. Picture: Sandra Prail (Image: Sandra Prail)

Mr Nash’s family and friends celebrated his 100th birthday with a party at the Thomas Gabrielle EMI Residential Home in Old Cwmbran.

Mr Nash, a father to four, moved into the home earlier this year in March.

The former labour council left school at 14 and worked at Elliot Colliery as a carpenter to help his family financially.

Ms Prail said: “He is from a very poor background; he left school at 14 because otherwise his family would have lost the house.

“He left Elliot in 1966 when it closed and became a civil defence instructor.

South Wales Argus: Birthday smiles from the birthday boyBirthday smiles from the birthday boy (Image: Sandra Prail)

“He was a union representative, a councillor in Bargoed and was a rescuer at the Aberfan Disaster.

“He has seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.”