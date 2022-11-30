A MAN was warned he could be going to jail after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman.
Patrick Daly, 30, of Greenwood Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
The offence took place on March 13.
MORE NEWS: Paedophile caught with child abuse and chicken sex images
Judge Michael Fitton KC told the defendant "on the face of it" was facing a custodial sentence but adjourned the case for a probation report.
Daly is due to be sentenced on January 13.
He was granted conditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article