A MAN was warned he could be going to jail after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman.

Patrick Daly, 30, of Greenwood Road, Abersychan, Pontypool, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The offence took place on March 13.

Judge Michael Fitton KC told the defendant "on the face of it" was facing a custodial sentence but adjourned the case for a probation report.

Daly is due to be sentenced on January 13.

He was granted conditional bail.