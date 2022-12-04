A NATIVITY scene which was thought to be damaged beyond repair last year by vandals has been miraculously restored in time for Christmas this year.

Blaenavon Town Council removed the Christmas Crib in Bethlehem Court in November last year after vandals targeted the scene, breaking heads off some of the figures.

The “act of wanton vandalism” had led to concerns the figures would have to be replaced – at a cost of thousands of pounds – but Broad Street business Belle Dame Nails stepped in to help.

Last year's 'wanton vandalism' left the Blaenavon nativity scene 'beyond repair'. (Image: Blaenavon Town Council)

Felicity Young and Tan Adams worked on the figurines from February, and last week saw the fruits of their labour as the nativity scene was put on display once again.

“We had seen that they had been broken and vandalised,” said Ms Young.

Felicity Young and Tan Adams from Belle Dame Nails in Blaenavon. (Image: Belle Dame Nails)

“Between me and Tan we had lots of experience and awards in doing this kind of thing, but on a small scale with nails. So we rang up the council and asked if they wanted us to give it a go.

“It took us from February to November, so it ended up right up against the wire. Some of them needed to be completely rebuilt.

The damage to one of the figurines, and it part of the way through the restoration. (Image: Belle Dame Nails)

“We tried to not just revive them, but to restore them as well – so repairing any previous damage too and finishing them with genuine Swarovski crystals.

“One of our clients’ husbands is a carpenter and rebuilt a staff for Joseph – which had been lost years ago.

“We did it the exact same way we would do a nail. We have a paper frame and then build a structure on the inside and we used acrylic to rebuild the figures.”

The pair were at the switch on of Blaenavon’s Christmas lights on Monday, November 21, where the newly-restored nativity scene was opened.

“It was fantastic. It was quite overwhelming,” said Ms Young. “We had all these pieces to bring back together. At points we thought ‘Have we bitten off more than we can chew here?’.

The newly-restored nativity scene. (Image: Belle Dame Nails)

“It was really special. It’s something I’m not going to forget in my lifetime.

“My favourite bit of it was our clients, especially the older generation, coming in for their appointments and seeing how it was coming along. They would tell us about seeing them when they were younger. I loved learning about its history.

“My daughter Faith, she said a Christmas prayer at the switch on, and then Tan cut the ribbon to open the nativity.

“It was a really great evening – the entertainment, the band, it was lovely.”