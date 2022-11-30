Royal Mail workers are set to stage more strikes in December over rows regarding pay and working conditions.

The strikes come as the Communication Workers Union (CWU) told staff of the strike dates in early November.

A WU spokesperson said: “The CWU want a negotiated settlement with Royal Mail Group and will continue to engage the company to that end.

“But those in charge of Royal Mail need to wake up and realise we won’t allow them to destroy the livelihoods of postal workers.”

The strikes are expected to create delays in the delivery of parcels and letters in what is the busiest time of year for the service.

The CWU has formally notified us of national strike action on Thursday 24, Friday 25, Wednesday 30 November, and Thursday 1 December 2022.



For the latest info, visit https://t.co/FrvroKTEHD pic.twitter.com/FW83Rod9Ic — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) November 18, 2022

Previously, Royal Mail workers have walked out a number of times in recent months, including August and September.

Speaking of the strikes, a Royal Mail spokesperson said: "Our preference is for an agreement with the CWU but the change we need is not optional.

“They should be focused on a resolution to this dispute for their members and the long-term health of the business, rather than damaging strike action.”

When are the Royal Mail postal strikes in December?





Workers at Royal Mail previously walked out in November on Thursday 24 and Friday 25, which was Black Friday.

The strike dates for December are likely to impact Christmas with one date planned for Christmas eve.

The planned upcoming Royal Mail strikes are:

Friday, December 9

Sunday, December 11

Wednesday, December 14

Thursday, December 15

Friday, December 23

Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

Postal vans (Image: PA)

How will Royal Mail postal services be affected by the strikes?





Royal Mail has said that it has “well-developed contingency plans” to minimise disruption.

It added that it was "focused on getting mail delivery back to normal as quickly as possible after strike action," but letters will not be delivered on strike days.

The company has apologised to customers.

On days when strike action is taking place, Royal Mail says it will:

Deliver as many Special Delivery and Tracked24 parcels as possible and prioritise the delivery of Covid test kits and medical prescriptions.

Customers should be aware that the items they post the day before, during the strike, or after could be caught up in the delays.

The Royal Mail is also advising to post items as early as possible in advance of the strike dates and noted that collections would also be less frequent during the strikes.

Royal Mail has added that it cannot guarantee delivery of all special delivery items by 9 am or 1 pm the next day.

It confirmed that it would be suspending its regular guarantees while strike action is occurring.

Royal Mail users can continue to post items at the post box or at the post office but should be aware of the delays.