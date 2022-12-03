A Tiktok famous Australian restaurant chain that is known for its rude service is set to come to Newport next year.

Karen's Diner has been a global hit on social media with people sharing their experiences of rude serving staff who insult customers.

The new restaurant will open on February 17 at Newport Retail Park on Spytty Road.

Paul Levin, who creates the venues, said: "We are excited to bring Karens to everybody in South Wales, its going to be fun.

"It gives people a chance to escape reality for an hour, and when you go into Karens for that hour you're just going to want to survive.

"You wont be thinking of anything else in that hour and a half, the location is very fitting for a Karen's diner.

"We are a destination and people would drive 20 minutes to come and have the experience.

"We cant wait it is going to be great fun, and are excited to open."

At Karen's you will be greeted and waited on by rude waiters and forced to play a variety of games, and if your actual name is Karen, you will be given a free drink after a show of ID to prove your name.

Incise you are not aware the term ‘Karen’ refers to women who are likely to complain and speak to a manager.

Since launching in Sydney, Australia, last year it has become popular over the world, with three restaurants already open in the UK.

Now the popular diner is heading to Newport after five jobs adverts were posted on indeed.com for a chef, host, server, assistant restaurant manager and head chef.

Customers can enjoy good food with a unique dining experience like you have never had before.

Staff are rude, and manners are non-existent, and food is served with an attitude as menus are also thrown at your feet.

They have a range of classic American diner foods, such as burgers, hot dogs and loaded fries with all food named after Karen, even the alcoholic cocktails.

Children who are under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult due to the nature of language being used.

Bookings for the restaurant are advised due to the popularity of the chain.