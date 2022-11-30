FATHER Christmas is returning to Blaenavon this year, raising money in memory of a four-year-old girl who died from sepsis.

Since the first year of lockdown, the Priest family have brought festive cheer to people in Blaenavon.

“So many parents were saying they had Santa events being cancelled,” said Aimee Priest.

“We had a Santa outfit so I offered to take Santa out with distanced doorstep visits.

Santa paying a visit to Blaenavon. (Image: Stuart John Baldwin)

“We had so many messages we just couldn’t do that. I pondered it for a little bit, and then called my dad and said ‘Could you make me a sleigh?’.”

Mrs Priest’s dad, John Brown, designed and drives the sleigh, while her husband Gareth Priest is behind the electrical work that lights up the winter sky.

The couple's sons, James and Will accompany the sleigh as snowmen, while their daughter Heidi is a Christmas elf.

The Priest family look to bring joy to the community in Blaenavon with their Santa sleigh. (Image: Aimee Priest)

“The first year we did it, we knew we had a lot of messages from people wanting to see it, but we were absolutely gobsmacked by the response,” she said.

“We didn’t have one quiet street at all. It was amazing, it really was.”

So far, they have raised around £4,000 for local good causes – the Eastern Valley Food Bank and Next Level Youth Club.

“The first year we did it for a local foodbank in Blaenavon because of what was going on,” said Mrs Priest. “It was for the community, in the community.

“We raised around £2,500.”

This year, they will be raising money and awareness in memory of Skyla Lilly Whiting.

Skyla Whiting died from sepsis in May 2018 aged just four. (Image: Wales News Service)

Skyla was taken to hospital in May 2018 after falling ill, but doctors did not recognise that she had sepsis and discharged her.

Her condition worsened, and she died of sepsis at University of Wales Hospital in Cardiff on May 15, 2018, just a week before her fifth birthday.

At an inquest into her death, assistant coroner for Gwent Sarah Le Fevre, concluded in January that neglect played a part in Skyla’s death.

Skyla’s family are taking part in the ‘Every Step For Skyla’ challenge for the UK Sepsis Trust, which will see them trekking to the Everest base camp.

The Everest climbers (L-R) Gareth Priest, Ryan Keen, Sam Warrilow, Jamie Barry, and Elliot Whiting. (Image: Every Step For Skyla)

Mrs Priest’s husband Gareth is one of those taking part in the challenge – which has set a fundraising target of £5,000.

“My husband is quite friendly with her father and uncle and a couple of friends,” said Mrs Priest.

“It’s a local Blaenavon family and is a great cause.

“Quite a few people in the community have suffered with sepsis so it’s raising money and raising awareness.

“Their target is £5,000 so hopefully we can put a huge dent in that given how much we’ve raised in the past.

“There’s not enough awareness of it, I know Skyla’s family have been trying to help raise awareness.”

This year, Santa will be heading flying Blaenavon on Monday, December 19 and Tuesday, December 20.

To find out more, you can search ‘Blaenavon Santa 2022’ on Facebook, and you can donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/everystepforskyla.