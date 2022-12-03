ALMOST 1,000 nurses and midwives have joined the register in Wales in the last six months, new figures reveal.

There are now a record number of nurses and midwives who are registered, the Nursing and Midwifery Council’s mid-year report.

The figures show there are 771,445 nursing and midwifery professionals registered to practise across the UK, with 23,598 people joined the NMC register in the six months to September.

In Wales, the figure rose to 38,901 between April and September, with 998 nurses and midwives joining in that time.

In that same period, 13,515 professionals left the NMC register, with 716 of these in Wales – more than the 685 that left during the same period in 2021.

Professor Geraldine Walters, NMC executive director of professional practice, and lead director for Wales, said: “While we welcome continued growth of the register in Wales, it’s concerning to see more professionals leaving in the six months to September compared to the same period last year.

“Those nurses and midwives who have joined the register for the first time have begun their journeys as skilled and knowledgeable professionals.

“However, they may be feeling apprehensive as new graduates given the challenges expected in the winter ahead.

“Employers can support new professionals through tailored programmes to welcome new nurses and midwives into their teams, and help them grow in confidence.”