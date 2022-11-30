POLICE swooped in at a Gwent beauty spot on the weekend after a member of the public made a shocking discovery.

That person - reportedly conducting a litter pick - had discovered "what was believed to be a gun" at Garn Lakes, in the Blaenavon area.

Officers were sent to the scene following the find, which happened at around 11am on Sunday.

The item was then examined by specialist firearms officers and "was confirmed to be an old cap gun", a spokesperson for Gwent Police said.

They added: "It was made safe and officers took it away."