FANS did not let Wales' World Cup disappointment stop them from paying tribute to the team, and performed a stirring rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau after the final whistle.

The 3-0 defeat to England confirmed Wales' first World Cup appearance in 64 years would end at the group stage, following a 2-0 loss to Iran and a 1-1 draw with the USA.

Robert Page's side made it to half-time on level terms with England, but knew only a win would be enough to see them into the knockout stages.

Two goals from Marcus Rashford and one from Phil Foden ended that dream, but despite some tears at the final whistle the Red Wall of fans behind the goal paid tribute to Gareth Bale and co with a performance of the Welsh national anthem.

Red Wall sings the Welsh national anthem to the players after their elimination from the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/P0BsrwtUE7 — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) November 29, 2022

Wales captain Gareth Bale and his team-mates applaud the fans after the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Image: PA Wire)

Wales' Gareth Bale applauds the fans after the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Image: PA Wire)