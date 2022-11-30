FANS did not let Wales' World Cup disappointment stop them from paying tribute to the team, and performed a stirring rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau after the final whistle.
The 3-0 defeat to England confirmed Wales' first World Cup appearance in 64 years would end at the group stage, following a 2-0 loss to Iran and a 1-1 draw with the USA.
Robert Page's side made it to half-time on level terms with England, but knew only a win would be enough to see them into the knockout stages.
Two goals from Marcus Rashford and one from Phil Foden ended that dream, but despite some tears at the final whistle the Red Wall of fans behind the goal paid tribute to Gareth Bale and co with a performance of the Welsh national anthem.
Y WAL GOCH ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️— S4C Chwaraeon 🏴 (@S4Cchwaraeon) November 29, 2022
😭 😭 😭 #Qatar2022 | @Cymru pic.twitter.com/SDPdnps6GX
Red Wall sings the Welsh national anthem to the players after their elimination from the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/P0BsrwtUE7— Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) November 29, 2022
Different angle pic.twitter.com/MMpSUF7pbq— gareth oliver 🦢🏴🇺🇦 (@goliver877) November 30, 2022
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here