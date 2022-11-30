OVO Energy has joined a scheme where it could pay its customers to reduce their energy usage at key times.

The National Grid Electricity System Operator launched the scheme earlier this month and has engaged in trials with customers.

Some households earnt around £4 when taking part for an hour when the service was tested in recent weeks.

OVO will join the likes of Octopus Energy in signing up for the scheme and becomes the largest energy firm in the process to be a part of it.

The scheme will be open for 15,000 of Ovo's customers initially (Image: PA)

The scheme will be open to 15,000 of OVO's customers initially, with this number to be increased after the first month.

Additionally, the scheme will only be open to customers with smart meters.

OVO said its customers could earn up to £100 as it is set to use the system at times between December 8 and March 31 next year.

Raman Bhatia, chief executive officer of OVO, said: “We’re pleased to be joining the National Grid Electricity System Operator’s Demand Flexibility Scheme and launching another trial which rewards customers for their efforts in making small but significant changes to the way they consume energy.

READ MORE: More than 300,000 sign up for trial to save on energy bills

“We know that winter is going to be a challenging time for many, so relieving that pressure where we can, and supporting our customers has never been more important.”

Your Money Matters

Your Money Matters is a campaign launched by us and our sister titles across Newsquest to help you overcome the surge in the cost of living. This year has seen a whole host of household price increases — from the energy price cap rise to surging inflation and food prices — costing your family hundreds or even thousands of pounds extra per year. We’re making it our mission to look out for your cash, offering money-saving deals, competitions, giveaways and insightful stories from your community on the impact this cost-of-living crisis is having on our readers. The worldwide energy crisis exacerbated by the Ukraine invasion, the financial impact of the Covid pandemic, record inflation figures and a surge in the cost of goods, fuel and travel means we will all feel the pinch. Through our newspaper, we want to do what we can to help make your cash go further because we know your money matters.