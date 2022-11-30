An elderly man has died after being 'attacked' by a dangerously out of control cow in Whitland, Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed.

The animal escaped from Whitland Mart on the morning of Saturday 19 November and injured the man in nearby North Road.

The cow made its way onto the nearby rail track, with trains having to be stopped to mitigate the danger, before eventually being put down.

Dyfed-Powys Police and Wales Air Ambulance were involved in the incident, and the man was airlifted to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff for treatment.

Police confirmed on Tuesday, November 29, that the man had died as a result of his injuries.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which is investigating the incident with the police, also confirmed his death.

At the time of the attack, a spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “The cow had escaped from Whitland Mart, and made its way to centre of the village.

“It came across an elderly man in North Road, where it attacked and trampled him, causing serious injury.

“The man was conveyed by Air Ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

“The cow then went on the rail track in the area, and trains had to be put on stop to mitigate danger to them.

“Eventually it made its way to a field, where every effort was made to safely contain it in consultation with the owner.

“Unfortunately all attempts failed, and due to the danger posed by the animal, it was humanely dispatched with the consent of owner.”