POLICE continue to probe a crash in Risca which closed a main road for several hours.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, following an incident on the A467.

The crash, which involved one vehicle, took place between the Morrisons and Tesco roundabouts at around 9am on Friday, November 25.

Police confirmed they have since released the driver, who is from the Abertillery area, "as our investigation continues".

No injuries were reported in the crash, a spokesperson for Gwent Police added.