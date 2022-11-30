CONCERN is growing for the welfare of a man who has been missing for almost two weeks.

36-year-old Dean Mcghan was last seen leaving his home in Grangetown in Cardiff on Thursday, November 17.

South Wales Police have appealed for information to help find the missing man who is 6ft 2 with a medium slim build.

A spokesman for the force said:

“CCTV enquiries have confirmed he was in the Grangetown area and walked down Cornwall Street at around 4.30pm on the Thursday [November 17]. “This was when he was last seen, and concern is growing for his welfare. “If you have any information, please contact us.”

Anybody with information on the whereabouts of Dean Mcghan is urged to contact South Wales Police via orlo.uk/BiLws ref: *389526