House prices in Blaenau Gwent have gone up by an average of over £5,000 in the month of September, according to figures from the Land Registry.

Blaenau Gwent is one of the cheapest areas to buy a property in the UK despite this month's increase in prices.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in September 2022 average house prices in Blaenau Gwent reached £135,888.

This was up from £130,038 in July, representing over a 1.1 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 17.9 per cent.

Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £229,812 from £219,617 in July

- Up to £229,812 from £219,617 in July Semi-detached houses - Up to £153,670 from £146,928 in July

- Up to £153,670 from £146,928 in July Terraced houses - Up to £123,237 from £117,955 in July

- Up to £123,237 from £117,955 in July Flats - Up to £73,189 from £70,997 in July

How do Blaenau Gwent house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the rise in prices this month, Blaenau Gwent is still far below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £294,559 in September.

In cash terms, the average house price in September was £25,556 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 9.5 per cent in September 2022. Prices were down by -0.0 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Wales so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Blaenau Gwent are the most expensive for average house prices.