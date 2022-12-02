House prices in Caerphilly have gone up by an average of over £5,000 in the month of September, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in September 2022 average house prices in Caerphilly reached £190,608.

This was up from £185,094 in July, representing a 0.5 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 17.1 per cent.

If you are interested in buying or renting a home, you can see the latest properties in and around Caerphilly here.

How much have house prices increased in Caerphilly?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £312,059 from £302,824 in July

- Up to £312,059 from £302,824 in July Semi-detached houses - Up to £189,735 from £184,072 in July

- Up to £189,735 from £184,072 in July Terraced houses - Up to £156,251 from £151,813 in July

- Up to £156,251 from £151,813 in July Flats - Up to £105,326 from £103,489 in July

What%are%the%latest%house%prices%in�erphilly%? (PA)

How do Caerphilly house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the rise in prices this month, Caerphilly is still well below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £294,559 in September.

In cash terms, the average house price in September was £25,556 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 9.5 per cent in September 2022. Prices were down by -0.0 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Wales so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

Sites like Zoopla can offer an estimate valuation of your house if you input your postcode into their website here.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Caerphilly are the most expensive for average house prices.