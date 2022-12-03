House prices in Monmouthshire have soared by an average of over £15,000 in the month of September, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in September 2022 average house prices in Monmouthshire reached £363,948.

This was up from £348,365 in July, representing over a 2.6 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 14.9 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in Monmouthshire?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, all prices saw an increase.

Detached houses - Up to £527,595 from £504,351 in July

- Up to £527,595 from £504,351 in July Semi-detached houses - Up to £303,182 from £290,092 in July

- Up to £303,182 from £290,092 in July Terraced houses - Up to £246,580 from £236,038 in July

- Up to £246,580 from £236,038 in July Flats - Up to £172,497 from £166,992 in July

How do Monmouthshire house prices compare to the UK average?





Even when comparing Monmouthshire to the picture across the UK, the area is above the UK average with a typical property value in the nations reaching £294,559 in September.

In cash terms, the average house price in September was £25,556 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 9.5 per cent in September 2022. Prices were down by -0.0 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Wales so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Monmouthshire are the most expensive for average house prices.