House prices in Newport have gone up by an average of over £200 in the month of September, according to figures from the Land Registry.

The latest data from the government department reveals that in September 2022 average house prices in Newport reached £233,001.

This was up from £232,745 in July, representing a 0.2 per cent increase. In the last 12 months it has risen by 10.3 per cent.

How much have house prices increased in Newport?





Breaking it down for specific types of housing, some prices saw a fall despite the general increase.

Detached houses - Up to £404,841 from £404,061 in July

- Up to £404,841 from £404,061 in July Semi-detached houses - Up to £245,399 from £245,014 in July

- Up to £245,399 from £245,014 in July Terraced houses - Up to £179,081 from £178,692 in July

- Up to £179,081 from £178,692 in July Flats - Down to £121,143 from £122,421 in July

How do Newport house prices compare to the UK average?





Despite the rise in prices this month, Newport is still below the UK average with typical property value in the nations reaching £294,559 in September.

In cash terms, the average house price in September was £25,556 higher than a year earlier with house price growth accelerating to 9.5 per cent in September 2022. Prices were down by -0.0 per cent month on month.

How much could your house be worth?





We have created this map for the Wales so you can see the average house price in each neighbourhood since 1995.

The above map can demonstrate which areas of Newport are the most expensive for average house prices.