A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

EMILY THOMAS, 30, of Gwent Way, Tredegar, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 87 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Lower Castle Street, Abergavenny, on November 5.

She was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for two years, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

DANIELLE HENDERSON, 39, of Dale Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 13 months after she admitted driving with 43 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Glasllwch Crescent on November 5.

She was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.

JAMES HAYDEN, 28, of Lilian Grove, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GERAINT PAWLUK, 30, of Richmond Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Old Hereford Road, Abergavenny, on April 30.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

KEVIN PAYNTER, 51, of Maes Y Dderwen, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JASON ANDREW POWELL, 52, of Barkley Street, Abertysswg, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NATHAN PURCHASE, 34, of Blodwen Road, New Inn, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

VIOREL RADIZ, 30, of Alexandra Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 45mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Way on June 26.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

DANIEL JAMES ROSSER, 35, of Rowan Way, Newport, was ordered to pay £134 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 40mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Way on May 8.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER SPENCER, 49, of St Gwladys Avenue, Bargoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL STEPHEN TAYLOR, 34, of Duckpool Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on Usk Way on May 29.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LAURA TEBBY, 34, of Hoelion Grove, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £287 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR Maesglas East roundabout on June 26.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ISOBEL JANE THORP, 23, of Dorset Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Christchurch Road on June 30.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CAMERON TILLIER, 28, of Maesglas Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Maesglas Road on April 15.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.