I’m a Celebrity and Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver has fuelled rumours of a feud with the camp as she snubbed MP Matt Hancock.

Following the conclusion of the show on Sunday, Sue followed a number of her campmates on social media but did not follow Mr Hancock.

The former health secretary made the final three of the show, while the Coronation Street star was among the first three celebs voted out of the jungle.

Throughout the show a number of campmates, including Sue, had been critical of the politician, with some fans accusing the celebrities of being two faced.

After he was voted camp leader, she told the Bush Telegraph: “He just sits in his red chair, I haven’t seen him talk to any of his ministers, so I don’t think that can carry on for much longer. Watch this space.”

While in a conversation with Boy George, she accused the West Suffolk MP of using a “different side of his brain” to the rest of the camp.

George told Sue: “I find him very warm to. Everyone else I feel connected to without having to know the ins and outs of who you are.”

Sue replied: “You’ve got an economist in a camp with a load of creatives. He’s maths all the way, he uses a different side of his brain. Do you know what I mean?”

Matt Hancock went on to finish third in the 2022 edition of I’m a Celebrity, finishing behind runner-up Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner, and the winner England footballer and Euro 2022 champion Jill Scott.

A bonus episode of I’m a Celebrity, hosted by Ant and Dec, will be aired on Thursday at 9.15pm, showing what the campmates have been up to since they left the jungle.