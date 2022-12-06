THREE community gardens across Gwent have been created thanks to Local Places for Nature grants from Keep Wales Tidy.

St Stephens Church, Ysgol Bryn Derw in Newport and Pobl Park View in Caerphilly are amongst 14 other communities in South Wales to have gardens created, restored, and enhanced thanks to funding from the Welsh Government.

Communities in Cardiff, Bridgend, Carmarthenshire, Merthyr Tydfil and Neath Port Talbot have also benefited for the free nature garden packs.

Community groups and organisations of all shapes and sizes – from disability charities and schools to social enterprises and church groups - have received free local Places for Nature Garden packs.

The scheme offers complete garden packages to develop unused areas that include everything from native plants, tools and raised beds to on-hand support to install the gardens from Keep Wales Tidy staff.

Deputy chief executive for Keep Wales Tidy, Louise Tambini, said:

“We’re delighted to say a big thank you to the Welsh Government and The National Lottery Heritage Fund for enabling us to create seventeen new Local Places for Nature gardens across South Wales.

“Creating new gardens is great for people, pollinators, and the climate. Growing your own food and creating wildlife havens on your doorstep are all simple nature-based solutions to tackling climate change.

“Since 2020, through our Local Places for Nature scheme, we have created hundreds of new habitats and spaces for nature, which is vital in the current climate emergency and decline in biodiversity.”

The Gardens not only benefit local wildlife and nature, but they also make a difference to the physical and mental well-being of those involved now, and in the future.

The Project is funded by the Welsh Government’s Local Places for Nature programme, which is run by The National Lottery Heritage Fund in Wales.

Ms Tambini added: “As 2022 draws to a close, Keep Wales Tidy would like to thank The National Lottery Heritage Fund for supporting Local Places for Nature. The initiative is part of a wider £5m Welsh Government 'Local Places for Nature' fund.”

To apply for a free garden package and view a list of the awarded sites across Wales visit: www.keepwalestidy.cymru/nature