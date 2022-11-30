A 22-YEAR-OLD has been jailed after admitting robbing a garage twice in two months.

Brandon Davies, of St Mary’s Crescent in Rogiet, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, November 18 facing of two counts of robbery.

Davies was accused of robbing the Texaco garage on Caldicot Road in September and October in 2019.

He admitted the offences, and was sentenced to a total of four and a half years in prison.

DC Kate Lewis, officer in the case for Gwent Police, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim, and we hope the verdict provides some closure for them.

“Davies’ prison sentence should serve as a reminder that we will relentlessly pursue those who display this type of behaviour and put them before the court.”