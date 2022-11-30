A 22-YEAR-OLD has been jailed after admitting robbing a garage twice in two months.
Brandon Davies, of St Mary’s Crescent in Rogiet, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, November 18 facing of two counts of robbery.
Davies was accused of robbing the Texaco garage on Caldicot Road in September and October in 2019.
He admitted the offences, and was sentenced to a total of four and a half years in prison.
DC Kate Lewis, officer in the case for Gwent Police, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victim, and we hope the verdict provides some closure for them.
“Davies’ prison sentence should serve as a reminder that we will relentlessly pursue those who display this type of behaviour and put them before the court.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here