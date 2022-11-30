A WOMAN from London with links to Newport has not been seen since Friday.

A missing persons appeal has been launched looking for information to help find Leila, from Bromley.

Leila was last seen on Friday, November 25.

The Metropolitan Police have urged anyone with any information about Leila’s whereabouts to come forward and call 101, quoting the reference 22MIS042303.

Gwent Police have confirmed that Leila has links to Newport, while Dyfed Powys Police have also said that she has links to the Llanelli area.