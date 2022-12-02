A MAN smashed a glass door at a Wetherspoons pub after being “goaded” by other drinkers.

This act of criminal damage on Blackwood’s High Street put Jared Hinett in breach of a suspended jail sentence for an assault outside a nearby nightclub.

The 22-year-old punched Morgan Greening to the ground in February before kicking him in the head outside the Flourmill venue.

He claimed the victim had insulted him by calling him a “fat c***” and that “he knew I was insecure about my weight”.

Hinett’s latest offence took place late at night on Thursday, August 25 when he caused more than £600 worth of damage.

The defendant had forcefully slammed the glass door after being “goaded” by people he knew inside the pub, Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court was told.

Rachel Knight, prosecuting, said: “The glass door immediately shattered.

“The manager was alerted and the defendant told him what had happened.

“He said he was responsible and gave him his details.”

Hinett then voluntarily went to a police station to tell them what he had done.

The defendant, of West Street, Bargoed, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

In June Hinett was jailed for 21 months, suspended for two years, after he admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm outside the Flourmill which is also on High Street in Blackwood.

The defendant was ordered to complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, carry out 90 hours of unpaid work and pay £420 prosecution costs and a £156 victim surcharge.

Gareth Williams, representing Hinett, said his client had immediately admitted that what he’d done at Wetherspoons was wrong and was sorry.

The defendant is a “young man who shows a great deal of promise” and was in a well-paid job earning £33,000 a year, the court was told.

Mr Williams said Hinett had experienced problems with drug misuse but has support from his family.

Judge Christopher Vosper KC told the defendant: “You were quite lucky to get that suspended sentence.”

He added: “In fairness to you, you immediately admitted to the manager at Wetherspoons what you had done.”

The judge said he wasn’t going to activate the suspended prison sentence and made Hinett carry out an additional 20 hours of unpaid work.

The defendant was ordered to pay Wetherspoons £604.50 in compensation for the damage.

He was also fined £500 and must pay £250 prosecution costs.