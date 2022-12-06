RSPCA Cymru are appealing for information after two kittens were found dumped by a bus stop near Michaelston Close in Barry on Monday.

The two kittens nicknamed Belle and Holly by the RSPCA are around 12-14 weeks old and were found at a bus stop around 8pm on November 28th and are doing well at the rescue home.

If an owner is not found they will be rehomed.

RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels said: “They must have been so frightened left in the cold and in the dark.

“Luckily, they were found by someone who lives nearby who took them in at around 8pm. They were found in a carrier with a blanket and toys.

two kittens dumped in carrier (Image: RSPCA Cymru)

“We’re now appealing to anyone who saw anything to contact the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

“As a charity, we rely entirely on donations to keep our rescue teams on the road.

"We’re calling on animal lovers to help us make sure animals don’t pay the price of the cost of living crisis this Christmas.

“To join the christmas rescue and help our rescuers be there for the animals in need, please visit our website.”

One of the abandoned kittens (Image: RSPCA Cymru)

The RSPCA is concerned that more animals will be relinquished, or even abandoned, in the face of rising costs.

A misunderstanding about the true cost of pet ownership is one of the main reasons why the RSPCA believes that animals end up being abandoned.

Anyone considering taking on a pet is urged to do their research first and to consider rescuing instead of buying.

Second kitten abandoned (Image: RSPCA Cymru)

For those who find themselves struggling, there are many reputable animal welfare charities who can offer help and advice.

RSPCA Cymru encourage anybody in a difficult situation to seek support. Information is also available on the RSPCA’s website.