A GWENT school was evacuated after receiving a call claiming that a bomb had been planted inside.

Police officers were called to Islwyn High School at around 2pm today (Wednesday, November 30) after the school reported it had received the bomb threat.

Pupils and staff were evacuated, and the school was searched.

No explosive device was found at the school.

Gwent Police are now investigating to find the person who made the call.

“We received report at around 2pm on Wednesday, November 30 that lslwyn High School in Oakdale had received a phone call stating that an explosive device has been placed inside the school,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

“Officers attended and conducted a search. No explosive device was found.

“The school evacuated staff and pupils during the search as a precaution.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish who made the initial phone call.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200403805.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.