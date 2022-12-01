The Knife Angel will officially leave Gwent tooday after spending a month at the Friars Walk Shopping Centre in Newport.

The 27ft sculpture made out of 100,000 knives came to Newport as a reminder of the devastating effects of violence and aggression.

Thousands of people have paid a visit to the Knife Angel during November and a programme of events were held throughout the month that were targeted at children and young people across Gwent.

Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said: “We have been honoured to host the Knife Angel here Gwent this November.

"The reaction from the public has been overwhelmingly positive and it has been a real talking point right across the region.

Knife Angel at Friars Walk (Image: Newsquest)

“Our partners at the charity Fearless have delivered workshops to thousands of secondary school children across Gwent about the dangers of violence and aggression.

“We have also been working with primary schools and youth groups to discuss these important issues. This work will continue long after the Knife Angel has departed.



“Bringing the Knife Angel to Gwent has been a real partnership affair and I must thank everybody that has worked so hard to make its visit a success.”

Commissioned by the British Ironwork Centre in Oswestry, and created by artist Alfie Bradley, the iconic sculpture will now move on to Milton Keynes as part of its national tour.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Williams said: “Hosting the Knife Angel has been an honour and a privilege.

“Knife crime can have devastating consequences and while thankfully it remains rare in Gwent, we understand the fear that this crime can have on our communities.



“It’s important that we all have these conversations, and the Knife Angel has been a great opportunity to engage, particularly with children and young people, about the consequences and dangers of carrying a knife.”