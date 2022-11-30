A closed-down pub in Blackwood could be turned into a home, if plans are approved by Caerphilly County Borough Council.
The Coal Hole Inn, next to Gelli Haf Cottages, is proposed to be changed into a five-bedroom house – with two ensuites, two separate bathrooms, a dining room, an office and two living spaces.
Consultants Peter Barnes Associates submitted the application on behalf of the owner of the former pub. Neighbours of the former pub have until December 16 to make comments on the plans.
A decision is expected to be made by the council’s planning department by January 13, 2023.
The full plans can be viewed here.
