A MUM told she'd need to terminate her baby at 13 weeks after being diagnosed with a serious kidney disease refused and says her little girl defied the odds.

Kayleigh Powell, 35 - who has type 1 diabetes - fell pregnant via sperm donor with her partner, Karen Thomas, 39, a catering manager, in December 2020.

But she felt ill straight away with extreme morning sickness and was unable to keep anything down - which worsened her diabetes.

In March 2021, the expectant mum was given a shock diagnosis of stage 5 chronic kidney disease. Her kidneys were in complete failure and her function reached a near-fatal 12 percent.

Medical staff advised the couple to terminate the pregnancy at 13 weeks - due to Kayleigh's declining health.

But the pair decided to ignore the recommendation and were determined to follow through with the pregnancy - even though it meant Kayleigh staying at Singleton Hospital, Swansea, South Wales, for three months - until the birth of their baby.

Against all the odds, Kayleigh managed to make it until 28 weeks and their daughter, Harper Powell Thomas, now 18 months, arrived via emergency c-section at Cardiff and Vale University Hospital, Wales, on 18th June 2021 at 4.30pm - weighing a tiny 2lbs.

Tiny Harper when she was born

Karen, a catering manager from Swansea, South Wales said: "We were advised to terminate the pregnancy because they thought Kayleigh wouldn't make it.

"In our minds it wasn't an option we had to carry on.

"Harper was the smallest thing I've ever seen. It was so overwhelming because we were so worried, but she was perfect."

Kayleigh fell ill as soon as she found out she was pregnant in December 2020, and she struggled to keep anything down which worsened her diabetes.

She was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in March 2020 and her kidney function plummeted to just 12 percent - so she was advised to terminate the pregnancy at 13 weeks.

She said: "It was such a shock, there had been no indication she had it.

"Her kidneys were in complete failure, but we knew in our minds it wasn't an option to terminate.

"I our baby was already a little person and we were going to carry on."

Kayleigh was admitted to hospital on bed rest for three months until the birth of her daughter - medics were determined to not deliver the baby until 24 weeks.

Miraculously, Kayleigh gave birth during an emergency c-section at 28-weeks at Cardiff and Vale University Hospital, Wales, on 18th June 2021.

Their little girl, Harper Powell Thomas, was born at 4.30pm and weighed just 2lbs- due to her prematurity she was rushed to NICU.

Karen said: "As soon as Kayleigh gave birth, they rushed them both off and incubated Harper straight away.

"It was so difficult seeing them both go in different directions and not being able to see if they were both OK."

Karen revealed how she had to wait five hours until she could meet her daughter and Kayleigh had to wait three days while she underwent treatment trying to control blood pressures.

Karen added: "It was so hard. I was in Kayleigh's room waiting to see if the baby was OK.

"Three hours felt like three days.

"Harper has no issues whatsoever she is absolutely perfect. She is now 18 months, she's such a little character and is so clever.

"She's walking and is obsessed with ducks - she says quack quack.

"She's trying to talk and can say mam and nana."

18-month-old Harper with her mum and dad

Kayleigh had to start her dialysis straight away and is waiting for a kidney and a pancreas transplant.

She was allowed to continue her dialysis back home and was discharged in June 2021.

The couple could finally bring their daughter home in July 2021 - a month earlier than expected as her due date was August 2021.

Karen said: "We were so angry when we were told to terminate the pregnancy, but we completely understand why they said it now.

"They were worried because Kayleigh was so unwell that the baby wouldn't get what she needed to develop.

"They looked after her and Harper brilliantly.

"The kidney specialist sees Harper now and is completely amazed."

Harper has amazed her doctors and parents

Kayleigh is still reliant on dialysis and has to remain hooked up overnight and is awaiting a kidney and pancreas transplant.

Karen added: "We're doing good, it's still challenging because Kayleigh is on the dialysis but there is light at the end of the tunnel."