A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MORGAN NESSLING, 21, of Arthur Bliss Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £120 after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in their blood on August 14.

TERRENCE PRICE, 40, of Corporation Road, Newport, was handed a four-month prison sentence that was suspended for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of a kitchen knife in Iceland, Commercial Street, on November 11.

He was ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity order, attend a 19-day accredited programme and pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

ASA JOHN ENNIS, 34, of Austin Road, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to the theft of phone charges, four alloy wheels, a set of golf clubs, a lawn raker, two bikes and spare car tyres and driving while disqualified in Newport on May 6.

He was ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for 32 months and pay £480 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

STEVEN WATKINS, 59, of Howe Circle, Newport, was fined £120 after he admitted a public order offence and threatening to destroy a camera on November 7.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

GREG THOMAS, 36, of Maes Yr Haf, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was fined £410 after he admitted obstructing/resisting a constable in the execution of her duty at Elliots Town on November 5.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs a £166 surcharge.

DANIEL BAILEY, 36, of Greenmeadow Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile phone on Duckpool Road on May 19.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LUKE BERRIMAN, 27, of Blaen Bran Close, Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on St Davids Road on June 9.

JOHN KEITH ROBERTS, 70, of Ridgeway Park Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 26mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

IOAN PREDA, 34, of Marshfield Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.