THREE people have been released on bail while police continue to investigate the discovery of the bodies of two babies in a South Wales town.

The babies were discovered at an address in Wildmill, Bridgend, on the evening of Saturday, November 26.

Three people - two men, aged 37 and 47, and a 29-year-old woman - were arrested on suspicion of concealing the birth of a child.

All three have now been released on police bail for this offence whilst the investigation continues, South Wales Police said on Thursday.

Detective superintendent Darren George, of the South Wales force, said: "My thoughts remain with anyone affected by this traumatic incident.

"I am are aware of the impact this incident has had on the community and would like to thank witnesses and local residents who have come forward and worked closely with us over the last few days.

"This is a complex and sensitive investigation and there has been an increased police presence in Wildmill since Saturday. This will continue over the coming days as enquiries continue.

"We know this update will impact on the local community where this incident happened and beyond, and I’d encourage anyone with concerns or worries to speak to their local Neighbourhood Policing team."

Anyone with information concerning this incident, and who has not already spoken to the police, should contact South Wales Police, either online at https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo or by calling 101, quoting reference 2200399650.

You can also report information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.