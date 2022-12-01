THE Newport community has launched a massive fundraising effort to support a family whose possessions were destroyed when their house caught fire.

The Williams family home, in Forge Mews, Bassaleg, was reduced to a blackened shell on Wednesday morning following what the homeowner believed was an electrical fire.

In heartbreaking scenes, piles of the family's destroyed possessions were left on the front lawn following the fire service's efforts to put out the blaze.

Tragically, the family's two pet cats also died from injuries they suffered in the fire.

Now, neighbours have launched an online fundraising appeal to support the Williams family through this difficult time, in which they have been left unable to return to their home, and with nearly all of their belongings ruined.

Sarah Williams, a neighbour, said: "The family suffered a devastating house fire and lost all belongings as well as their pets and we want to help them anyway we can.

"Any support would be appreciated at this time especially coming up to Christmas."

Since the online fundraiser was set up on Wednesday afternoon, donations have poured in and, at the time of writing, nearly £3,500 had been pledged in support.

Some of those who donated left messages of condolence.

Elaine Jenkins said: "This is a devastating thing to happen, especially at Christmas. I hope you raise enough to help."

Mary Elizabeth George added: "I feel so sorry for them. It's dreadful, especially at this time of the year and it's so cold.

"Heartbreaking that their poor little cats have died in the fire too."

The online fundraiser for the Williams family can be viewed online at www.gofundme.com/f/helping-alison-and-her-family

For the residents, there is anger too over what they allege are long-standing concerns about emergency services access to Forge Mews.

General vehicle access to the street is prohibited, and only emergency services vehicles are currently allowed to enter, using an electronic code to unlock a barrier.

But when fire crews arrived on the scene on Wednesday, they found the lock the code was meant to open had seized up.

"I hope Newport City Council are totally ashamed of themselves and hang their heads in shame," neighbour Lisa Grant told the Argus.

"[The occupants] could have died in this because it took the fire brigade that little bit longer to arrive."

Another resident of Forge Mews said Wednesday's access problems were "what we've been warning the council about" for several months.