A MAN glassed a stranger in an unprovoked nightclub attack that left the victim with a scar on his face.

Daniel Woodward, 25, attacked Ceri Black at Mojos in Newport during the early hours of Sunday, October 31, 2021.

The assault was captured on the club’s CCTV cameras and played at Cardiff Crown Court.

James Evans, prosecuting, told the judge, Recorder Andrew Hammond: “It was a completely unprovoked attack.

“They didn’t know each other.

“The complainant was just walking behind the defendant.

“There were lots of people making contact with each other and the victim didn’t make any unusual movement.

“The defendant stuck him four times and as your honour can see, he is a powerfully built man and he struck him with considerable force.”

Mr Evans added: “He said he didn’t know the glass was in his hand.

“It’s not something the prosecution accept.

“The defendant was restrained but even then he was challenging the victim.

“He told him, ‘Come on then’ and said, ‘You saw him push me.’”

The court was told Woodward had “drank a great deal that day”.

Mr Black was left with a scar on his face as a result of the assault.

The defendant, of Halstead Street, Newport, pleaded guilty to wounding.

Woodward was a man of previous good character with no convictions recorded against him.

Recorder Hammond adjourned the case so that an update on Mr Black’s injuries could be obtained.

He told Woodward: “This is a serious offence in anyone’s book.”

The defendant was granted unconditional bail and sentence is due to take place on December 9.