Katie Price’s ex Carl Woods has shared an explosive voice note recording of the couple arguing about drugs after their split.

The public break-up got even messier after Carl, 33, shared the clip on his Instagram story in the early hours of Thursday morning.

In the recording, which has since been deleted reports The Mirror, Katie Price, 44, admits to missing events because “I was on coke”.

She says: “Imagine if I sat down with my mum and said yeah, I was doing coke.

“That’s the reason for why I haven’t turned up for this and that - because I was on coke. It’s nothing to do with Carl. Carl’s helped me get off it.”

Carl replies: “Maybe she’d have a different opinion of me then.”

The pair updated fans on social media as their two-year relationship came to an end last week.

Taking to Instagram, Katie said: "Hi everyone, so yeah I'm single but guess who I'm out with tonight? Katie Price. I'm having a conversation with them lips."

Carl said: "So, there's no easy way for me to say this and to be honest with you, it's quite embarrassing. But me and Kate, are not together anymore. I found out yesterday that Katie cheated on me. She's admitted that she cheated on me. She slept with somebody else.

"So yeah, that's the end of that. I guess I'm just gonna focus on rebuilding myself and get my life back on track. And concentrating on me but that's done."