A 96-YEAR-OLD man has pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

William Beer admitted being responsible for the death of 84-year-old pedestrian Illtyd Morgan in Caerphilly on April 6, 2021.

The victim died at the scene on Bedwas Road after being hit by the defendant who was at the wheel of a Peugeot 208 car.

Beer, of School Street, Llanbradach, pleaded guilty to the offence during a hearing at Newport Crown Court.

He was granted bail and is due to be sentenced on January 27, 2023.

The defendant has been banned from driving in the interim.

A Gwent Police statement at the time of his death said: "We were called to a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a car in Bedwas Road, shortly before 12.20pm on Tuesday, April 6.

"The pedestrian, who died at the scene, can now be named as Illtyd Morgan, aged 84, from Caerphilly.

"His family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”