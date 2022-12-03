WHERE'S the best place to find great pizza in Newport? We asked our readers and they made some great suggestions.

The Square pizza Co on Cardiff Road came out on top - so we tried it out for ouselves to see if it lives up to its reputation.

As a newcomer who travels to Newport from Cardiff on a daily basis, I have never tried the venue, considering there is one in Cardiff and when asked to try it I just couldn’t resist.

Pepperoni pizza (Image: Newsquest)

I have tried many pizzas, and this would be the first time from a Newport take-away. I ordered from the Square Pizza co in central Newport.

There was a lot to choose from on the menu with 20 different flavoured pizzas, from BBQ Pizza, Farmhouse pizza, meat feast Pizza, Donna feast pizza and many more.

Alongside this on the menu you have a variety of classic side orders, dips, desserts, and Ben & Jerrys ice cream choices.

I opted on Just Eat for the classic 7-inch pepperoni passion. The price was £7.99, but by the time the delivery fee and bag charges came through, despite it not being in a bag, the grand total was £11.69.

You can get a small pizza in Dominos for just a little less than that price, without any extra costs included.

The pizza took half hour to arrive and it arrived hot and fresh.

I would say there are better pizzas out there that are more value for money, but the taste on this one was there.

I opened the box to my surprise I found a free garlic dip, amongst four neatly and fairly sized pizza slices cut into four squares. The pizza certainly lives up to its name.

The pizza was packed with cheese on a tomato-based sauce with the pepperoni baked under the cheese. I opted for an italian crust base which was soft and not as crunchie as crusts can be.

I can say that when a pizza is cut into squares like that it is much cleaner to eat than a round pizza, and I can say that readers have suggested the top pizza place correctly as it was delicious.