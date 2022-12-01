FIRE crews were called out to the River Usk in Newport city centre on Thursday morning following reports of a water rescue.

Several fire service vehicles were rushed to the western bank of the Usk, near the Riverfront theatre and the Steel Wave sculpture, following a callout just after 7.30am.

Those vehicles included two dinghies, one of which was partially lowered into the river while rescuers donned lifejackets and helmets.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said crews had "received reports of a water rescue at George Street Bridge", slightly downstream.

"Crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene alongside emergency service colleagues, where the incident was deemed a false alarm," the spokesperson added.

A stop message, meaning the incident was brought under control, was received at 8.45am.