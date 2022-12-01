EastEnders will bid a heart-breaking farewell to Dot Cotton next week as the BBC show legend is brought home after her death.

A voice note, recorded by actress June Brown before her death, will be heard in the special farewell episode as Dot features on the BBC soap for the final time.

While details of what is on the tape have not been shared, it is understood that the recording will be heard by viewers and Sonia Fowler.

BBC Eastenders legend June Brown has died at the age of 95 in April.

Her family said she had died “very peacefully”.

Paying tribute to June following her death, an EastEnders spokesman said: “There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.

"June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2884 episodes, June's remarkable performances created some of EastEnders finest moments."

Eastenders airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm.