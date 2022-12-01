A MAN assaulted his mother’s 74-year-old’s neighbour when he barged into his home and repeatedly punched him after grabbing him by the throat.

Michael Wallace, 50, burst into Graham Newling’s house in the Langstone area of Newport before carrying out the attack.

The victim suffered serious shoulder and biceps injuries which have cost him £10,000 in private medical treatment because he didn’t want to hang on for the 18-month NHS waiting list because of the pain.

MORE NEWS: Man glassed stranger in unprovoked nightclub attack

The keen golfer’s life has been turned upside down as a result of the assault, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

The background of the case involved Mr Newling and Wallace’s mother having some sort of row after he believed he was sprayed with water in his garden.

Martha Smith-Higgins, prosecuting, said: “The next day on June 14, 2021 the victim heard banging on his front door.

“When he opened the door the defendant grabbed him by the neck and pushed him into his one home.

READ MORE: 96-year-old man admits causing death by dangerous driving

“Mr Newling was pushed into his living room door with such force it left bruises on his back and bottom.

“He was then pushed on to the sofa and punched repeatedly.”

During the assault his shoulder was twisted behind his back.

In a victim impact statement Mr Newling said he had been a fit and active pensioner who had regularly gone to the gym and played golf twice a week.

“I was enjoying my retirement after working for 55 years as a consultant engineer,” he said.

“He jumped me and attacked me in my own home.

“My life has changed forever and I endured months of pain.

“If it wasn’t for my partner Judith, I don’t know what I would have done.

“I don’t feel safe anymore.

“I remain fearful of what he might do.”

Wallace, of Oak Street, Abertillery, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm.

The defendant had one previous conviction for shoplifting when he was 17.

Peter Donnison, representing father-of-two Wallace, said: “This was a most regrettable incident and he offers a sincere apology to the complainant.

“He never intended to cause the significant consequences of his actions.

“It was a short lived assault on the evidence.

“He is horrified by the injury he has caused.”

Judge David Wynn Morgan told Wallace: “There can be no excuse for your behaviour.

“You barged into your mother’s neighbour’s house on some sort of pretext and attacked a man 24 years older than yourself.

“He was in no position to defend himself and you did it because you lost control.

“What you did was plainly unforgiveable.

“You didn’t realise the consequences of your behaviour but they have been worrying.”

Wallace was handed a two-year prison sentence that was suspended for two years.

The defendant must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay Mr Newling £5,000 compensation.

He was made the subject of a 10-year restraining order and has to pay a £128 victim surcharge.