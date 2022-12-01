The Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously announced that a behind-the-scenes docuseries about them is set to be released and the first official trailer has now premiered.

Netflix released the trailer which is one minute in length and features never before seen private photographs of the couple.

It was released on the second day of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s high-profile trip to the US.

In one part of the trailer, Meghan appears to be wiping away tears with both hands as they stream down her face, while Harry sits and tilts his head right back, seemingly in distress.

The couple cuddling in a photo booth (Image: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix/PA)

Netflix releases first Harry and Meghan docuseries trailer

The couple are heard being asked: “Why did you want to make this documentary?”

Harry says: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors… I had to do everything I could to protect my family”.

Meghan says: “When the stakes were this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Among the photographs are images of William and Kate with Harry and Meghan at the Commonwealth Day service in 2019 – the year before the Sussexes’ final public royal engagement at the same event.

There are also happy photos featured which see the Sussexes kissing while Meghan sits on a kitchen island, the pair as newlyweds dancing with joy at their evening wedding do, cuddling in a photobooth and Meghan cradling her bump while pregnant.

The Harry & Meghan series is expected to air next week (Image: Netflix/PA)

However, the duchess is also pictured covering her face with her hand as she sits cross legged on a chair holding a phone but it isn’t clear in the image if she is crying.

Billed as a Netflix Global Event, the streaming giant promised an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series” over six episodes where Harry and Meghan “share the other side of their high-profile love story”.

It added it was a “never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history”.

When will the Harry and Meghan Netflix docuseries air?





The series was described as coming soon but it is reported to be airing on December 8.

This would be exactly three months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s grandmother.

The show “explores the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution”, Netflix said.

This image of the Sussexes and the Cambridges at the Commonwealth Day service in 2019 features in the trailer (Image: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Commentary from friends and family is featured, most of whom have never spoken publicly before about what they witnessed according to Netflix, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth today and the royal family’s relationship with the press.

It adds: “The series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

Watch the Harry and Meghan Netflix trailer

Netflix released the trailer via its YouTube channel on Thursday, December 1.

Liz Garbus, a two-time Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning director, has directed the docuseries.

Royal watchers have questioned the timing of the teaser during the Waleses’ State-side visit for William’s major Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, dubbed “the Prince’s Superbowl moment of the year”.

Harry has had a long reported rift with his brother William and he’s also spoken about his strained relationship with his father the King.

The monarchy is also currently facing a serious race row, after a royal aide repeatedly quizzed a black charity boss on where she “really came from”.

The royals are currently also adjusting in the aftermath of the Queen’s death.

After quitting the monarchy and moving to the US, Harry and Meghan signed lucrative deals, thought to be well over £100 million, with Netflix and Spotify.