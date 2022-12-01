RESIDENTS of a Gwent neighbourhood suffered the latest in a string of shocking anti-social behaviour incidents on Wednesday when a car was allegedly set on fire.

The incident happened in Ton Road, Cwmbran, prompting a major response from the fire service.

Crews rushed to the scene and battled the flames, eventually extinguishing the car fire which one resident told the Argus was assumed to have been started deliberately.

That resident, who asked not to be named, said the car fire was yet another act of vandalism or theft in the area, after a period of sustained problems in recent months.

"It's disgusting really," they said.

Firefighters tackle a car fire in Ton Road, Cwmbran (Image: Anonymous)

Other alleged incidents in the area - all of which they said had been reported to the police - include burglaries of elderly people's homes, the theft of thousands of pounds worth of tools from a van, and car windows smashed, the resident said.

"This isn't mindless, it's a system getting out of control," they added. "There's going to be a threat to life.

"How would you feel if it was your parents or grandparents [who had fallen victim to the alleged offences]?"

They went on to say some members of the local community had raised the prospect of hiring private security guards.

"As a community we all need to support each other," the resident said, adding there was a "true community spirit" in the area.