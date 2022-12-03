A BOUNCER faces jail after he admitted breaking a man’s jaw.

Hayden Stephenson, 29, from Newport, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on Samuel Hancox in the city.

He wasn’t working as a doorman during the assault, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The offence took place on November 20, 2021.

Gareth Williams, representing Stephenson, asked for sentence to be adjourned so that a probation report to explore “an alternative to immediate custody”.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins set a sentence date of January 10.

The defendant, of Russel Drive, was granted conditional bail.

David Pinnell represented the prosecution.