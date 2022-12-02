A MAN is to go on trial after pleading not guilty to three counts of rape and one of intentional strangulation allegedly committed against a woman.
Scott Bennett, 28, from Tredegar, also denied two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the same complainant.
The prosecution claim the alleged offences took place this year.
Bennett, of no fixed abode, is set to go on trial on April 17, 2023 with the case expected to last between four and five days.
The defendant was remanded in custody after appearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
