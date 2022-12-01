A HOUSE in Newport is spreading cheer with their amazing Christmas light display.

Throughout December a naughty elf will be hiding in the display waiting to be found by children. The jam-packed decorations can be found in Malpas.

The stunning display. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie (Image: Rowles Annette Natalie)

The garden is full of decorations including a festive train, a giant lit up snowman and Father Christmas and Santa’s sleigh which features two reindeers.

The house is also covered in colourful festive lights.

Outside the stunning, festive house. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie (Image: Rowles Annette Natalie)

The display is set up in memory of Ellis-Drew Ismail and aims to raise funds and awareness for baby loss charity SANDS. Last year, the display raised £1,200 for the charity.

A JustGiving page said: "We are hosting our annual Christmas light switch on, to raise funds and raise awareness for Sands. last year we managed to raise over £1200 for a charity that is not often known and offers support to families that have been though what our family went through in 2011."

Natalie Rowles, who lives near the display, said: “The first day I went I took two of my nieces and spiderman was there and the grinch.”

Now the nights are getting darker the amazing display will be switched on at 4pm daily. Find the display at Laurel Crescent / Larch Grove Malpas.

Keep your eyes peeled for the grinch who may make an appearance. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie (Image: Rowles Annette Natalie)

The house is running a prize draw throughout December with the winners being announced on December 22.

On November 26, the Newport house held their annual Christmas light switch on, hot chocolate, mulled wine and mince pies were on offer for visitors to enjoy.

The annual display is bound to get you in the festive spirit. Picture: Rowles Annette Natalie (Image: Rowles Annette Natalie)

Visitors are encouraged to make a £3 donation – all funds raised go to SANDs, a still birth and neonatal death charity.

You can view the display's JustGiving page here.