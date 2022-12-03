A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JAKE WISE, 18, Brynglas, Gilwern, near Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BENJAMIN BRINLEY BOURNE, 32, of James Street, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAFYDD WAYNE DAVIES, 42, of Holly Road, Ty Sign, Risca, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MARTIN DAVIES, 44, of James Street, Penygarn, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROSEMARIE SHARON DAVIES, 55, of Penywerlod Road, Markham, near Blackwood, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

BETHAN NICOLE DOWNS, 33, of Allt-Yr-Yn View, Newport, was ordered to pay £412 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on August 25.

Her driving record was endorsed with five points.

CERI JANE EVERSON, 54, of Vivian Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £510 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, on June 28.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

NEIL MALTBY, 51, of Granville Street, Monmouth, was ordered to pay £366 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on the A469 in Llanbradach, Caerphilly, on April 28.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.