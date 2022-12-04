A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CALUM LEWIS, 25, of Bath Green, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHARLIE MORGAN, 25, of Beaufort Place, Newport, was ordered to pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 31mph in a 20mph zone on Pillmawr Road on June 17.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SEAN LAWRENCE, 48, of James Street, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREW MANSER, 37, of Hillview Crescent, Newport, was ordered to pay £284 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 58mph in a 50mph zone on the A4810 Queensway on June 19.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DAVID PACAN, 28, of Alice Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone at the Pont Ebbw roundabout on the A48 Southern Distributor Road on June 26.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LEON DAVID TERRANCE HARPER, 31, of Longfellow Gardens, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A469 in Ystrad Mynach on May 7.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

OMAR HAMA SHARIF ARIF, 40, of Comfrey Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £92 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, on July 24.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.