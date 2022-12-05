A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

DEVONTE LAIDELY, 20, Talbot Lane, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Malpas Road on May 31.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHELSEA DIX, 26, of Annes Court, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LUKE GRAVESON, 26, of Ennerdale Court, Newport, was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 57mph in a 30mph zone on the B4237 Cardiff Road, Belle Vue, on September 18.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CIPRIAN MARGES, 30, of Clytha Square, Newport, was ordered to pay £481 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 in Llanellen, near Abergavenny, on June 3.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHRISTOPHER ALAN LEE MATTHEWS, 32, of Henry Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BEN MCCANN, 30, of Fairoak Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while not wearing a seat belt on Usk Way on June 12.

LEE JOHN MITCHELL, 32, of Mortimer Avenue, Old St Mellons, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £861 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 80mph in a 50mph zone on the A4810 Queensway on September 4.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MIHAI OPREA, 25, of Lliswerry Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £650 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 52mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on September 4.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IVAN DUNKA, 40, of Commercial Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £204 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 44mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on April 10.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.